Free golf session offered to women at Axarquía golf course

Jennie Rhodes Tuesday, 17 March 2026, 16:17 Share

The Association for the Promotion of Tourism in Axarquía (APTA) is sponsoring a free introductory session to golf for women, which will be led by professionals from Baviera Golf club in Caleta de Vélez on the eastern Costa del Sol on Friday 17 April.

The aim of the Golf Taster Session for Women, which starts at 10am, is to promote the sport among women according to APTA. The session will be given in Spanish and English and is therefore open to all Spanish and/or English-speaking women who are interested in giving golf a try through the Golf Taster Session for Women.

The event will consist of a golf workshop aimed specifically at a female audience, designed as an introduction to the sport in a relaxed, fun and social atmosphere. The aim is to bring golf to new players and break with the traditional notion that it is a predominantly male sport, demonstrating that it is an accessible, healthy and perfect activity to enjoy outdoors.

José Cadenas and Samuel Wynne, professionals from Baviera Golf will be running the session. Wynne highlighted in a statement that "as well as its sporting aspect, golf offers a very enriching social experience, allowing you to spend time with others whilst enjoying the natural surroundings and the experience of our area".

During this session, participants will learn the basics of golf through a two-hour event divided into three parts: an introduction to the long game, where they will learn the basic swing movements; an introduction to the short game around the green, to learn how to finish holes; and a demonstration on the course by the professionals.

All necessary equipment will be provided, "so participants need only come with an interest to try a new sporting and social experience", Wynne said, adding, "The aim of this activity is to bring golf to more women, encourage outdoor sporting activities and showcase golf as an accessible, fun activity open to everyone."

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To register for the event email, phone, or use the QR code on the poster above.