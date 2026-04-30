El Taller, redefining fine dining with a fire-free kitchen focused on flavour and produce

SUR Torremolinos 30/04/2026 a las 13:52h.

El Taller is one of those places where time seems to stand still, stress is left at the door and diners can immerse themselves in a genuinely different and exclusive dining experience.

In his most personal project, chef Álvaro Herreros does away with hobs and fryers, instead relying on techniques such as oven cooking, low-temperature methods, pickling, curing, brining, marinades and gentle, slow cooking. The result is a creative, lighter style of cuisine designed to bring out the very best in each ingredient.

Recently, the Guía Repsol 2026 included El Taller among its recommended restaurants. It is a significant endorsement of the project and clear evidence that there is room in Torremolinos for other culinary ideas beyond the fried fish and espetos that define much of the town’s dining scene.

Chef Álvaro Herreros.

A contemporary take on Andalusian recipes

El Taller is an intimate restaurant with just a few tables, a calm atmosphere and close attention to detail, making it the perfect setting to experience its distinctive approach to cooking. Beyond the chef’s personal techniques, the kitchen at El Taller offers a contemporary take on traditional Andalusian recipes, adding a personal twist and subtle influences from other culinary cultures, including Asian cuisine.

This leads to dishes as original as prawn gyoza with pil-pil sauce and kimchi gazpachuelo, or red tuna belly tartare with slow-cooked tomatoes and a reduction of oloroso sherry and vermouth.

Ampliar Ampliar Red tuna belly tartare with slow-cooked tomatoes and a reduction of oloroso sherry and vermouth.

“We don’t believe in repetition. We believe in constant evolution, in surprising people through the details and in offering something that feels different every time you come back,” says the chef, reflecting the dynamic philosophy behind El Taller, which regularly updates its menu in line with seasonal produce.

Tasting menu and extensive pairing options

The best way to explore the depth of flavours and textures at El Taller is through its tasting menu. Available by reservation, the 10-course experience offers a journey through Álvaro Herreros’s distinctive culinary vision. Diners are guided through a carefully curated sequence of dishes where traditional techniques are given a fresh perspective, reinterpreting classic Andalusian recipes and ingredients.

Ampliar Ampliar Amélie oysters served natural, with green lettuce gazpacho and pickled radishes.

The restaurant also places great emphasis on its wine cellar, which features a thoughtfully selected range of bottles chosen by Herreros to complement his cuisine. There is a strong focus on wines by the glass, too, allowing guests to sample a wider variety of pairings in a single visit.

At El Taller, guests are invited to rediscover the pleasure of engaging fully with flavour. It is a unique concept where the quality of the ingredients takes centre stage, shaped by the unmistakable personal style of Álvaro Herreros.

More information:

Address: Avda. Príncipe Faisal de Arabia Saudí, 2. Torremolinos (Málaga).

Phone: 952 38 84 76

Number of guests: 18

Opening hours:

Monday, Thursday to Saturday: 1pm to 10:30pm (continuous service)

Sunday: 1pm to 4pm

Tuesday and Wednesday: closed

Website and bookings: www.eltallerplayamar.com