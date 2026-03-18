Ex-Malaga CF coach Bernd Schuster brings celebrity charity golf tournament to Marbella The former FC Barcelona and Real Madrid star confirmed that the Torneo Schuster and Friends will raise funds and awareness for childhood cancer

Marina Rivas Wednesday, 18 March 2026, 16:20 | Updated 17:01h. Share

Former Malaga CF head coach Bernd Schuster is returning to the province this year to host a charity golf event in Marbella.

The Torneo Schuster and Friends will take place at Santa Clara Golf Marbella from 5 to 6 June, bringing together around 80 figures from sport, entertainment and media along with 150 invited guests.

The German created the tournament four years ago to bring together celebrities for a charitable purpose. Now, for the first time, the former FC Barcelona and Real Madrid midfielder has chosen Andalucía as the location, citing the Costa del Sol as an inspiring destination that fits the spirit of the event.

"Coming to the Costa del Sol takes it up a level. It's a destination that generates excitement and fits perfectly with what we want the tournament to be," he said.

The organisers confirmed that all proceeds will go to the association Sonrisas sin Cáncer, which raises awareness of childhood cancer, supports research and improves the quality of life for affected families. A charity auction will also be held at the close of the event to further support the cause.

Confirmed participants include TV presenter Risto Mejide, comedian Miguel Lago, journalist Iñaki Cano, choreographer Poty Castillo and former footballer Raúl Ruiz.