British author unveils new Seville-inspired book

SUR in English Wednesday, 18 March 2026, 10:49 Share

British journalist and author Tony Bryant has released his latest book, Seville: A Legacy of Enchantment XIX–XXI.

The book is an incisive study of how Seville, the capital of Andalucía, has evolved since it first captivated Romantic travellers in the early 19th century. It explores the city’s evolution over the past two centuries, starting with Napoleon’s invasion of Seville during the War of Independence (1808–1814) and continuing with the influx of Romantic travellers who arrived soon after the French were expelled.

The book focuses on the opinions and observations of the literary and artistic figures that passed through Seville during this time, not just of the iconic sites and monuments, ecclesiastical edifices and palaces that they marvelled over, but also the local customs, traditions, festivities, religious beliefs, mannerisms and the simple lust for life that exists in Seville. It also explores how numerous British industrialists influenced the city during the mid to late 19th century, and how many of their contributions left a lasting mark on Seville.

“The aim of this book is to demonstrate that Seville still contains the Oriental flavour that imbued the city, which the romantics wrote about. It details the sites and monuments and the festivities and customs that most fascinated them and compares their observations with what confronts visitors today,” the author told SUR in English.

The book, which will also be published in Spanish, has already garnered numerous positive reviews, praised as “well-researched and thoughtfully crafted”, and hailed as “an indispensable and inviting guide to one of the world’s most captivating cities”.

“My fascination with Seville began many years ago while researching the art of flamenco and the Andalusian Gypsies. My aim with this book was to envision the nineteenth-century Seville that cast its spell over the first generation of Romantic travellers and compare it to the cosmopolitan city that has become one of the most attractive destinations in Europe today,” Bryant, who writes for this newspaper, explained.

Bryant, best known for his work on Andalusian culture, especially flamenco, has lived in Spain for more than 30 years. He has been involved with media programmes and cultural discussions on Spanish networks and international outlets. These include documentaries about flamenco and Andalucía with the BBC, CNN and Canal Sur, among others.

Seville: A Legacy of Enchantment is available in hardback and paperback.

Available from