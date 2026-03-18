Vélez-Málaga joins Malaga metropolitan transport consortium: bus fares to drop by 80 per cent from 1 May

Eugenio Cabezas Wednesday, 18 March 2026, 13:21 Share

Following years of calls from local residents and politicians, Vélez-Málaga on the eastern Costa del Sol will join the Consorcio de Transporte Metropolitano del Área de Málaga (Malaga metropolitan transport consortium) from 1 May.

Joining the consortium will enable thousands of residents in the Axarquia town to travel for less than one euro and save up to 80 per cent on the cost of their regular journeys. The announcement was made on Tuesday 17 March by Rocío Díaz from the Andalusian regional government, during an official visit to Vélez-Málaga town hall.

The municipality’s inclusion in the metropolitan system will benefit some 33,000 people who will be able to use the consortium’s green card and access significant discounts on sustainable transport. As Díaz highlighted in a statement, this measure will enable users to save more than 1,500 euros a year on regular journeys.

The impact will be particularly significant on the route to Malaga city centre as the fare will drop from the current 3.96 euros to just 95 cents, whilst those under 30 will be able to travel for 76 cents, representing discounts of over 80 per cent.

Fares to Rincón de la Victoria will also be significantly reduced, with the ticket price falling from 2.37 euros to 71 cents, representing an estimated annual saving of over 850 euros for regular travellers. These savings will be even greater for groups eligible for additional discounts, such as young people, large families or those under 15, as regional and state subsidies are added.

Sustainable transport

Díaz said that this inclusion reflects the Andalusian government’s commitment to sustainable transport, highlighting that the aim is to "facilitate travel and reduce the use of private vehicles" as well as to improve connections between the municipalities in the province.

The inclusion of Vélez-Málaga forms part of the consortium’s expansion driven by the regional government following the approval of the 2024 Malaga metropolitan transport plan, which enabled the incorporation of seven new municipalities, including Álora, Coín, Fuengirola and Antequera, in the organisation’s largest expansion in its more than two-decade history.

Mayor of Vélez-Málaga Jesús Lupiáñez said that the integration opens up new opportunities for economic development and cohesion in an area of Malaga province that has experienced significant population and tourism growth in recent years.

Díaz acknowledged that other municipalities in the Axarquía have asked to join the Consortium, although she has stated that, for the time being, “the priority has been Vélez-Málaga”, without ruling out new members in the future.

Asked about the widening of the A-356 road as it passes through Vélez-Málaga, another long-awaited project to improve transport, Díaz explained that the regional government is set to initiate a specific modification of the project “to comply with technical requirements”, announcing that the award is “almost ready”, but she did not provide a start date nor clarify whether the work will be carried out in phases. However, she insisted that it is a “necessary” project and that they are working to make it a reality “as soon as possible”.