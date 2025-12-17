Gibraltar hosts landmark disability conference

SUR in English Gibraltar Wednesday, 17 December 2025, 11:39 Share

Gibraltar marked International Day of Persons with Disabilities with its first-ever conference dedicated to disability rights and inclusion, held at the Sunborn Hotel's ballroom. The event, organised by the Ministry of Equality's Supported Needs and Disability Office (SNDO), drew government officials, disability advocates and persons with disabilities.

Minister for Equality, Employment, Culture and Tourism, Christian Santos, opened the conference by outlining Gibraltar's progress toward extending and ratifying the United Nations Convention on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities. He noted that this process is lengthy for all crown dependencies and territories, pointing out that in the 15 years since the UK joined the Convention, it has only been extended to Bermuda. Minister Santos announced that he has instructed his team to unlock Sections 13 and 14 of the Disability Act within the current parliament's lifetime.

The unlocking of Section 13 is progressing through the National Disability Strategy, with the HM Government Strand launched in 2024 and objectives being met. The Private Sector Strand is scheduled for launch in 2026. A working party, chaired by the SNDO and composed of professionals from key areas, has been formed to address Section 14. Minister Santos emphasised that the legislation would be implemented fairly and transparently, prioritising those who need it while ensuring others understand their responsibilities. Persons with disabilities will be included in the consultation phase.

The conference set a new standard for accessibility in Gibraltar, featuring wheelchair access, tables for those with upper limb impairments, a hearing loop, and two British Sign Language interpreters positioned beside the stage. For the first time in Gibraltar, live subtitles were available through Speak See, a device that displays captions on screen as speakers talk. This technology assists persons with hearing impairments, concentration difficulties, and non-native speakers, and will be used in future events.

A new Supported Needs and Disability Passport was also launched at the conference, with further details to be released separately.

Panel discussions covered disability language, universal design for accessible buildings and streets, and creating community for neurodivergent individuals. Dr Lola Soler discussed the Neurodevelopmental Pathway, while Julian Danino addressed hearing loss as a silent disability.

Keynote speaker Alice Macleod, a trauma and attachment specialist from Tribe Associates UK, explored how neurodivergence affects attachment. Her presentation built on work conducted earlier this year that resulted in an Information Booklet for Parents, available at www.disability.gov.gi/documents.

Jenny Victory from the SNDO delivered the annual report, noting that Gibraltar is advancing rapidly in implementing key policies and practices. She revealed that 457 families have accessed clinics with the SNDO since its opening in September 2021.

Current concession figures show 315 active Disability Information Cards, 284 active Radar Keys, 195 active Frontier Passes and 736 active Blue Badges, though these numbers change daily as some expire and others are granted.

The British Sign Language Report showed that in 2025, 39 hours of in-person BSL interpretation occurred for public events, complex medical appointments and multi-participant meetings, while 8 hours of video interpreting supported one-to-one appointments and meetings. Nine public announcements and press releases included BSL, totaling 56 hours of British Sign Language provision throughout the year.

Ms Victory emphasised that blanket approaches are ineffective since disability encompasses a vast spectrum of conditions, experiences and impacts. She concluded by affirming the SNDO's commitment to continued advocacy, innovation, and collaboration.

Minister Santos said the conference served to update the community on work done by the SNDO and collaborators for the rights of persons with disabilities, both in law and daily life. He expressed pride in his team's efforts to help and advise families and individuals, adding that the Ministry of Equality will continue raising awareness of challenges faced by persons with disabilities while promoting their rights and well-being.