Torremolinos boosts its shelter from the sun with new 'smart' shaded benches

José Rodríguez Cámara Torremolinos Tuesday, 7 January 2025, 10:56

Torremolinos town hall is set to install new benches to create more shaded areas throughout the town. Cinnia Tech won the tender for the supply and installation of the benches, with the project, financed by the European Union, awarded for 72,179 euros.

The company was the only one to compete in this tender. The project is the second of its kind to be launched, following a similar action carried out at Plaza Adolfo Suárez by a company from Jaén for 188,555 euros.

This new so-called urban island, which aims to mitigate the heat, will involve three shaded benches in Plaza de las Alpujarras, on the corner of Calle de la Cruz.

The new shelter consists of two parts: one is the shaded seats, which will have their own water tank and consist of a pergola with an eight-metre climbing plant. They will also be fitted with sensors to regulate irrigation, with the capacity to store and transmit data to the council on temperature.

Portable weather station

The work planned for this part of the town is less extensive than that carried out in Plaza de Adolfo Suárez, as eight state-of-the-art pergolas were installed there. The upper part of these structures is made up of aluminium slats that can be opened or closed to choose the amount of light that penetrates through them at any given moment, as well as to regulate ventilation and provide solar protection.

This type of installation, as explained by town hall, has the advantage of requiring minimal maintenance and is easy to clean, which guarantees durability over a long period of time. In addition to these pergolas, two shaded areas for the children's playgrounds were provided by means of stretched tarpaulins, which cover the entire play and rest area and reduce the temperature by 20 to 30C. A portable weather station with a wifi signal in the pergolas will also record the temperature there on a daily basis.