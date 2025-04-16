Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

A visitor reads an information panel about the history of the castle in Torre del Mar. E. Cabezas
Plans to open Costa del Sol castle to the public advance
Plans to open Costa del Sol castle to the public advance

A report has been approved which gives details of the project to convert the old castle in Torre del Mar into a visitor centre

Eugenio Cabezas

Torre del Mar

Wednesday, 16 April 2025, 19:49

Malaga's provincial commission of historical heritage, chaired by Carlos García from the Junta de Andalucía, has approved a report to open the old castle in Torre del Mar, on the eastern Costa del Sol, to the public.

The favourable report is an important preliminary step as the old castle is protected as listed as an asset of cultural interest (BIC). The report states that the proposed restoration for the transformation of the building into a visitor centre "is consistent with the protection and conservation of the values of the BIC".

The aim of the restoration project is to "recover the heritage values of the building, with the objective of making it a model of the foundational nucleus of the settlement of Torre del Mar, marked by its military and commercial function", according to the report.

