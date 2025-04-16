Plans to open Costa del Sol castle to the public advance

Eugenio Cabezas Torre del Mar Wednesday, 16 April 2025, 19:49 Compartir

Malaga's provincial commission of historical heritage, chaired by Carlos García from the Junta de Andalucía, has approved a report to open the old castle in Torre del Mar, on the eastern Costa del Sol, to the public.

The favourable report is an important preliminary step as the old castle is protected as listed as an asset of cultural interest (BIC). The report states that the proposed restoration for the transformation of the building into a visitor centre "is consistent with the protection and conservation of the values of the BIC".

The aim of the restoration project is to "recover the heritage values of the building, with the objective of making it a model of the foundational nucleus of the settlement of Torre del Mar, marked by its military and commercial function", according to the report.