Work starts on new 13-million-euro water supply pipeline between Benalmádena and Torremolinos

Tony Bryant Costa del Sol Thursday, 18 December 2025, 09:07 Share

Work has begun on the first phase of the emergency project to renovate the drinking water supply network between Benalmádena and Torremolinos, which is managed by Acosol. The project is being carried out by a joint venture formed by CHM Infraestructuras and Albaida Construcciones. The work has started on an initial section in Benalmádena, while in Torremolinos it is expected to begin towards the end of January 2026.

With a budget of 13,668,764 euros and an eight-month execution period, this project - developed with the collaboration of both Acosol and the Junta de Andalucía regional government - aims to put an end to the ongoing problems and serious breakdowns that have been occurring along this section of the supply network, particularly as it passes through the municipality of Benalmádena. This section, which is more than 40 years old, was taken out of service in 2025 to reduce risk, with a temporary installation put in place until the completion of the new work to improve the drinking water supply service in the two municipalities.

This week, work began on this first section of approximately 500 metres in Benalmádena, which will be carried out over the coming days, although it will be suspended during the Christmas period and will resume in January. Regarding traffic restrictions, the carriageway heading in the direction of Torremolinos will be closed from the Flat Hotel roundabout up to the approach to Hotel Torrequebrada. The parallel Torrequebrada service road will give access to the main road at the La Pinta building. Parking spaces on the left-hand side of the service road will be removed, while those on the right-hand side will remain available. Bus stops in the area will be maintained, although services will operate from the service road.

Acosol recommends that residents avoid driving along Avenida Antonio Machado and Avenida del Sol during the months in which this project is being carried out unless strictly necessary. Vehicle access will be permitted throughout the duration of the work by alternative routes.

The work consists of replacing the existing section with a new 800 mm ductile iron pipeline, while a reclaimed water network will also be installed in parallel, with the aim of enabling the use of reclaimed water for both public and private irrigation and street cleaning.

According to the President of the Mancomunidad association of the Western Costa del Sol, Manuel Cardeña, “This first section now getting under way is only the beginning of the new network that will replace the previous one. As a result, safety will be improved by preventing incidents, supply interruptions and major breakdowns that have occurred to date along the existing route, benefiting all residents.”

Matilde Mancha, chief executive of Acosol, added, “Thanks to these works, the supply of drinking water in Benalmádena and Torremolinos can be guaranteed. In addition, we will be able to transport drinking water from Malaga to the Western Costa del Sol, while also taking the opportunity to install the reclaimed water network for irrigation, thereby reducing drinking water consumption.”