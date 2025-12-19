Torremolinos swings open the doors of its Christmas winter wonderland park

Tony Bryant Torremolinos Friday, 19 December 2025, 08:53 Share

Torremolinos inaugurates its Christmas wonderland park on Friday 19 December, which will be located in the gardens of the Pablo Ruiz Picasso cultural centre. The festive space, which is open until 4 January, will feature children’s rides priced at one euro, bouncy castles and a Christmas market selling typical sweets and delicacies.

The park will open on Friday from 5pm until 8pm. It will continue until 4 January between the hours of 11am until 2pm and from 5pm to 8pm, with the exception of 24 and 31 December, when it opens between 11am and 2pm.

A series of theatre performances have also been organised, including Christmas with Pinocchio and Geppetto (20 December), Christmas at the Ice Palace (21st), The Nutcracker (26th) and Christmas time in Disney (27th). Other performances are scheduled to take place on 28 December and 3 January. All shows, which are free, start at 6pm.

The Santa Claus village will also be set up in the gardens of the cultural centre, where children can take their letters to Father Christmas until 24 December.

The town hall, which said that it is its “firm commitment” is to ensure that everyone can enjoy the festivities, announced that between 6pm and 7pm each day, the park will operate without sound or lighting equipment to accommodate children with ASD and other functional diversity needs. Ear defenders and identification wristbands will also be available at the ticket booth.