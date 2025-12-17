Fermento: where great bread takes time

SUR in English Málaga Wednesday, 17 December 2025, 18:22 Share

The legendary actress Mae West once said, “Anything worth doing is worth doing slowly.” That idea perfectly sums up Fermento’s approach. Their success is built on making healthy, high-quality bread through a process in which time is a vital ingredient..

As you can tell from its name alone, Fermento underscores the central role of fermentation in everything it makes. “We don’t make fast bread. We make bread that breathes, rests and agrees with you,” they say. Each loaf is given the time it needs to ferment slowly. This patient process transforms a carefully selected range of natural ingredients into their well-known artisanal breads.

Zoom

“Fermenting means slowing down. It means letting the dough rest for hours so microorganisms can work their magic. They pre-digest the starches, transform the gluten and create a depth of aroma and texture that no fast process can match,” they explain.

Baking in a stone oven

Once the slow fermentation is complete, the bread is baked in a stone oven. This ancient method has been used since the earliest days of bread making and is still valued today for one simple reason: it delivers outstanding results. The intense heat of the stone oven ensures the bread is cooked evenly, with a crisp crust and an authentic flavour that is hard to replicate.

The final result is a product that is delicious, easy to digest and genuinely healthy. Extended fermentation improves digestive comfort by breaking down complex compounds during the resting period, resulting in a lighter loaf. It also produces a crunchier crust and a softer, moister crumb.

Bread like this isn’t manufactured: it’s cultivated. The natural acids formed during fermentation also slow sugar absorption, reinforcing its healthy profile.

Fermento also shows its creative side by developing breads made to special recipes, offering a wide and tempting range that includes pumpkin, olives, Edam cheese and onion, or maize and seeds.

Their pastries follow the same standards of excellence, with artisanal preparation using the finest natural ingredients. Standout options include a selection of handmade cakes, led by their popular cheesecake. This is available in original and more flavourful versions, such as pistachio or a fresh mango and passion fruit variation for summer.

Alongside these, Fermento stays close to local baking traditions, offering classic treats such as buñuelos and pestiños, made each Easter. A demonstration of how they manage to add a personal touch to the traditional pastry that has always accompanied us throughout the festive calendar.

Convenience and accessibility: great bread just a click away

At Fermento, they combine their commitment to artisanal baking with modern technology to make things easier for customers, offering a simple click-and-collect service. Through their website (www.casadepanaderos.com), you can choose the nearest shop, order what you want and select the day and time for collection. Convenient and immediate.

This service is backed by a strong presence across Malaga province: Fermento currently operates 15 shops in Malaga city, including Huelin, Teatinos, La Malagueta, the city centre and Calle Victoria, as well as locations in San Pedro Alcántara, Marbella, Rincón de la Victoria, Benalmádena, Vélez-Málaga, Estepona, Fuengirola and Alhaurín de la Torre.

Christmas campaign: Roscón de Reyes now available

With Christmas approaching, Fermento remains faithful to tradition by offering its signature Roscón de Reyes. Made by hand to the classic recipe, it’s baked in a stone oven and finished with candied orange. Available since Monday, 22 December in all Fermento shops, buyers can purchase this Christmas treat with or without filling. There is also a mini version, which could prove irresistible.