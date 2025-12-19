Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Five-star ME Meliá Málaga hotel opens with financial backing from footballer Gerard Piqué

The 128-room property, which represents a 50m euro investment, features a rooftop infinity pool and a strong gastronomic offering led by Michelin-starred chefs

Juan Soto

Malaga

Friday, 19 December 2025, 12:09

ME Meliá Málaga, a new five-star hotel with investment from former footballer Gerard Piqué, opened on Friday last week by Plaza de la Merced in the city.

The 128-room property, which represents a 50m euro investment, opened with 70% occupancy. Inspired by music, art and southern culture, it features works by Picasso and Miró, a rooftop infinity pool and a strong gastronomic offering led by Michelin-starred chefs.

