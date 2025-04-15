Antoñito set to leave Malaga CF after signing long-term deal with Newcastle United

Antonio Góngora Malaga Tuesday, 15 April 2025, 13:34 Compartir

Antoñito Cordero will leave Malaga CF at the end of the season after signing a five-year contract with Newcastle United.

The 18-year-old academy product will join the Premier League side on a free transfer, though he is expected to be loaned to a foreign club competing in Europe during his first campaign.

Newcastle’s offer had been on the table for some time and was described as "spectacular" by those close to the winger. Despite late interest from Real Madrid and Barcelona, Antoñito had already decided on a move to England. His family visited Newcastle’s facilities earlier this year to hear the club’s plans for the Spain under-19 international.

Malaga had hoped to retain the winger, who scored the winning goal in their promotion play-off last season, but lengthy negotiations failed.

The youngster has played 33 times in all competitions this term, scoring five goals and providing seven assists.

Although he has featured less since returning from international duty, Antoñito remains a key figure on the left flank and coach Sergio Pellicer is expected to continue selecting him for the final seven matches of the season.