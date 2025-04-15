Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Sections

Services

Highlight

Delete
Antoñito during a match this season. Agencia LOF
Antoñito set to leave Malaga CF after signing long-term deal with Newcastle United
Football

Antoñito set to leave Malaga CF after signing long-term deal with Newcastle United

The 18-year-old academy product will be Premier League-bound at the end of this season when his current contract expires

Antonio Góngora

Malaga

Tuesday, 15 April 2025, 13:34

Antoñito Cordero will leave Malaga CF at the end of the season after signing a five-year contract with Newcastle United.

The 18-year-old academy product will join the Premier League side on a free transfer, though he is expected to be loaned to a foreign club competing in Europe during his first campaign.

Newcastle’s offer had been on the table for some time and was described as "spectacular" by those close to the winger. Despite late interest from Real Madrid and Barcelona, Antoñito had already decided on a move to England. His family visited Newcastle’s facilities earlier this year to hear the club’s plans for the Spain under-19 international.

Malaga had hoped to retain the winger, who scored the winning goal in their promotion play-off last season, but lengthy negotiations failed.

The youngster has played 33 times in all competitions this term, scoring five goals and providing seven assists.

Although he has featured less since returning from international duty, Antoñito remains a key figure on the left flank and coach Sergio Pellicer is expected to continue selecting him for the final seven matches of the season.

Publicidad

Top 50
  1. 1 Popstar Robbie Williams rocks Malaga CF shirt on city visit
  2. 2 Holy Week image destroyed by fire on Costa del Sol takes to the streets again
  3. 3 Spanish cancer association unveils new HQ in eastern Costa del Sol town
  4. 4 Braving the elements in a kilt on the Costa to support sufferers of post-traumatic stress disorder
  5. 5 Video: Young driver slapped with eight-month ban and big fine for doing 140 km/h on Malaga fairground
  6. 6 Nine-man Antequera CF back in title race with heroic away win
  7. 7 Cristina Bucsa and Jessica Bouzas fire Spain into Billie Jean King Cup tennis finals
  8. 8 Marbella FC stun high-flying Ibiza to move out of the drop zone

Publicidad

Publicidad

Publicidad

Esta funcionalidad es exclusiva para registrados.

Comentar es una ventaja exclusiva para registrados

¿Ya eres registrado?

Inicia sesión
Espacios grises

Reporta un error en esta noticia

* Campos obligatorios

Política de privacidad

surinenglish Antoñito set to leave Malaga CF after signing long-term deal with Newcastle United