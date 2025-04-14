Video: Young driver slapped with eight-month ban and big fine for doing 140 km/h on Malaga fairground

SUR Malaga Monday, 14 April 2025, 17:01 Compartir

Local Police officers in Malaga have identified a 22-year-old driver who has now been convicted of an offence against road safety for driving at 140km/h, some 80 kilometres more than the maximum permitted speed limit of 60km/h on Calle Antonio Rodríguez Sánchez. The court has already issued a banning the motorsit from driving vehicles and mopeds for eight months and two days, in addition to ordering a fine of 1,200 euros.

The young driver was identified by the police thanks to a video, which the person in the front passenger had taken and was spread via social media. Thanks to the footage, police investigators were able to easily identify the road, date and approximate time: 7.40pm on 23 March in the area of the Cortijo de Torres fairgrounds.

The driver was therefore summoned to the police station, where he was informed of his rights but not arrested. His case was handed over to the city courts, which enabled a speedy trial.