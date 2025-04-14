Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Sections

Services

Highlight

Delete
Video: Young driver slapped with eight-month ban and big fine for doing 140 km/h on Malaga fairground
Road safety

Video: Young driver slapped with eight-month ban and big fine for doing 140 km/h on Malaga fairground

Local Police officers were able to easily identify the 22-year-old driver of the BMW thanks to a video that was shared on social media by the person in the passenger seat

SUR

Malaga

Monday, 14 April 2025, 17:01

Local Police officers in Malaga have identified a 22-year-old driver who has now been convicted of an offence against road safety for driving at 140km/h, some 80 kilometres more than the maximum permitted speed limit of 60km/h on Calle Antonio Rodríguez Sánchez. The court has already issued a banning the motorsit from driving vehicles and mopeds for eight months and two days, in addition to ordering a fine of 1,200 euros.

The young driver was identified by the police thanks to a video, which the person in the front passenger had taken and was spread via social media. Thanks to the footage, police investigators were able to easily identify the road, date and approximate time: 7.40pm on 23 March in the area of the Cortijo de Torres fairgrounds.

The driver was therefore summoned to the police station, where he was informed of his rights but not arrested. His case was handed over to the city courts, which enabled a speedy trial.

Publicidad

Top 50
  1. 1 Faith meets forecast: Spain's Holy Week on rain watch
  2. 2 Filming for international hit series back on the Costa with Swedish crime drama Fallen
  3. 3 Suspected abuser rams police car in Mijas and injures two Guardia Civil officers
  4. 4 Popstar Robbie Williams rocks Malaga CF shirt on city visit
  5. 5 Easter Eden
  6. 6 Piggy bank
  7. 7 Smart's choice for historic competition - the British skater competing for Spain
  8. 8 La Cala de Mijas Lions to stage Easter bonnet parade at fundraising event
  9. 9 Elderly motorcyclist dies after collision in Gibraltar
  10. 10 Marbella FC stun high-flying Ibiza to move out of the drop zone

Publicidad

Publicidad

Publicidad

Esta funcionalidad es exclusiva para registrados.

Comentar es una ventaja exclusiva para registrados

¿Ya eres registrado?

Inicia sesión
Espacios grises

Reporta un error en esta noticia

* Campos obligatorios

Política de privacidad

surinenglish Video: Young driver slapped with eight-month ban and big fine for doing 140 km/h on Malaga fairground