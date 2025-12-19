Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Gardening in southern Spain: Hawaiian holly

During the flowering season, Leea indica produces clusters of small, pink to reddish flowers that eventually develop into dark purple to black berries, giving the plant additional visual interest throughout the year

Denise Bush

Malaga

Friday, 19 December 2025, 11:02

Leea indica, commonly known as bandicoot berry or Hawaiian holly, is a striking tropical plant native to Southeast Asia, the Indian subcontinent, and parts of northern Australia. This evergreen shrub is a member of the Vitaceae family and is known for its use in traditional medicine as well as for ornamental properties.

The plant typically grows between one and three metres in height, with large, compound leaves with serrated edges that create an attractive, lush appearance. It is distinctive for the reddish-bronze colouring of new growth, which matures to a deep green.

During the flowering season, Leea indica produces clusters of small, pink to reddish flowers that eventually develop into dark purple to black berries, giving the plant additional visual interest throughout the year.

In Asian traditional medicine, the roots, leaves and bark have been used to treat ailments ranging from skin conditions and wounds to digestive issues and inflammatory disorders. Scientific research has shown the plant contains bioactive compounds including flavonoids, alkaloids, and tannins that may contribute to its purported medicinal effects.

Leea indica tolerates shade, making it suitable for understory plantings and thrives in humid, tropical environments with well-drained soil.

While it requires watering in dry months, Leea indica is relatively low-maintenance once established.

