Resurfacing work to improve safety on busy A-7053 road comes to an end in Mijas

Mijas council has carried out resurfacing work on a section of the A-7053, also known as Camino de Coín, in order to improve the condition of the road, which has deteriorated due to constant traffic, especially heavy goods vehicles. The work, which had an investment of 150,000 euros, was undertaken on the stretch between the entrance to the La Cala Hills residential development and Parque El Esparragal.

The town’s mayor, Ana Mata, explained that this type of work is carried out on a regular basis on the streets and avenues of the municipality whose road surfaces suffer greater wear due to heavier traffic.

The resurfacing was carried out at night in order to minimise disruption to traffic, although the work was temporarily halted in the early hours of Tuesday morning, when Storm Emilia hit the municipality with heavy rainfall and very strong winds.

The council said that the aim of the resurfacing and road-marking work is to "improve safety on a very busy route". as it connects Mijas with Alhaurín el Grande and Coín, and also provides access to Fuengirola.