Gibraltar mayor to receive Bethlehem Light of Peace in annual ceremony

The Rock's mayor Nicholas Guerrero will receive the Bethlehem Light of Peace on Saturday, 20 December at 10.30am at the Mayor's Parlour, City Hall, on behalf of the people of Gibraltar. The Light will be presented by Scouts Gibraltar, as is now traditional, following its collection from the Movimiento Scouts Católicos, Delegación de Jerez.

Now in its 38th year, the Peace Light from Bethlehem campaign originated with the Austrian Broadcasting Company, ORF (Linz), as part of a large charitable relief mission called Light into Darkness, supporting children in need in Austria and abroad. Since 1986, cooperation between Scouts and Guides across many countries has allowed the Light to travel throughout Europe and beyond, now reaching 23 European countries as well as North America, Mexico and Canada in recent years.

Each year, a child from Upper Austria kindles a flame from the Eternal Flame in the Nativity Grotto in Bethlehem, where Jesus was born. The light is then flown to Austria, where it is distributed at a Service of Dedication to delegations from across Europe, who carry it back to their own countries with a message of peace for use at ecumenical services throughout the continent.

Following the ceremony at City Hall, Scouts will take the Light to the Cathedrals of Saint Mary the Crowned and Holy Trinity, and to any person or organisation that appreciates the significance of this symbolic gift. The campaign aims to include as many in the community as possible, encouraging everyone to embrace the light and peace message that calls on Scouts to actively create peace in their environment by accepting people of different ethnic, cultural, political and religious groups.