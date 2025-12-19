Andalusian favourites

Share

Does absence make the heart grow fonder? When it comes to so many of our birds here in Andalucía, we certainly go through times when we yearn for the return of some of our favourites, whether it be those coming back to winter here or those coming home to breed in our region. Of course, our favourites are a matter of personal choice and for me, I long for our wonderfully colourful bee eaters to come back from Africa during the spring, their comical chattering and dazzling colours provide endless entertainment and excitement as they pass through or return to traditional nesting colonies. In contrast to my time in the UK, when our swallows marked the return of spring after a long winter, bee eaters have that same meaning for me in our region, a time to rejoice.

Likewise, I look forward to the return of ring ouzel as they grace the mountains for the winter and usually the largest numbers herald the change from autumn to winter. These handsome thrushes can sometimes be seen in large flocks, and this is in contrast to Northern Europe where they can be elusive and difficult to observe.

And yet, for all those birds that are seasonal and are absent for large parts of the year, we are so fortunate to have many that spend their entire lives with us and give endless pleasure to those of us who appreciate the region's natural heritage. Living as I do in the high mountains, then there are birds that never fail to attract my attention and appreciation. The blue rock thrush will always entertain with their scurrying around rocky outcrops and, when they see you, hide behind rocks only to peer over the top to see where you are, comical and fun birds to watch.

In contrast, black wheatear, an all-time favourite bird of mine, lumbers around their territory in slow motion as they hop among the limestone of the mountains. When these dark wheatears decide it is time to fly then their whirring and rapid wingbeats are comical as such small wings labour to carry their body weight, at times I sigh in relief that they finally make it to their chosen destination. There are so many other resident birds we can enjoy throughout the year, and all provide pleasure to our excursions into the countryside.

Finally, I take this opportunity to wish readers wonderful holidays and especially a healthy and peaceful New Year.

