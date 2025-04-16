Plans advance for new swimming pool and sports pavilion in Costa del Sol town

Eugenio Cabezas Torrox Wednesday, 16 April 2025, 10:15 Compartir

Torrox town hall on the eastern Costa del Sol is preparing land in Torrox Costa to build a second indoor swimming pool and indoor sports pavilion. The town hall is also finalising work on the first phase of the new football pitch in El Morche, with an investment of 4.6 million euros.

The councillor for sports, José Manuel Fernández, explained that the town hall is working on obtaining additional land in the La Charca area, next to El Jamón supermarket in Torrox-Costa, for the new sports facilities in order to start the projects. The council is currently trying to reach an agreement with the owners and is processing a modification of the current urban plan (PGOU) through the Junta de Andalucía, according to municipal sources.

In addition to the new El Morche football pitch in Santa Rosa, Fernández referred to the completion of work to the roofs and stands at the María Peláez indoor swimming pool, which he said, "will allow us to offer greater comfort to spectators and users of the facilities, which will also be able to host new official sports competitions".

Sports guide

The town hall has also published a guide to sports activities and facilities for 2025. Mayor of Torrox, Óscar Medina, said in a press statement that sports is "one of the municipal areas which has grown the most and the best in the last ten years". He added, "We have greatly improved the facilities and increased financial support from the town hall to athletes, clubs and associations." 1,500 copies of the guide have been published and it is also available for digital download from the town hall's website.

Fernández said that there were "more than a hundred" sports activities featured in the guide including sports schools, school games, hiking, sports for older people and nighttime walks.

The guide lists more than twenty facilities and courts for sports including football, basketball, handball, swimming, tennis, paddle tennis, skating, volleyball, karate, gymnastics, archery and petanque. Also listed are all the contact details of the more than 30 clubs and associations of different sporting disciplines in Torrox.

Among the most important events and competitions listed in the calendar are the Elite Functional Challenger Torrox Crossfit from 25 to 27 April in the Ferrara sports area; a stage of the Vuelta a España swimming race on 3 May next to Torrox Costa lighthouse; the national beach football team in Ferrara from 21 to 25 May; the Diego Carrasco beach handball tournament from 20 to 22 June; the national beach football league from 26 to 29 of the same month and on two other weekends in July; and the Andalusian beach volleyball championship on 9 August.