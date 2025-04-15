Vithas Xanit International Hospital: Health, Quality and Guarantees

SUR in English Benalmádena Tuesday, 15 April 2025, 13:33 Compartir

Located in the heart of the Costa del Sol, Vithas Xanit International Hospital Benalmádena has established itself as one of the best hospitals in the world, with high demand from residents and international patients who choose the area to reside or spend long periods of time. Its proximity to Malaga Airport makes it an ideal choice for patients seeking quality medical care during their stay on the Costa del Sol.

With more than 800 highly qualified professionals and cutting-edge medical technology, Vithas offers comprehensive care in a safe and modern environment. Its patient-centred care model adapts to clients’ needs, providing a hands on and efficient service.

One of Vithas Xanit’s distinguishing features is its International Department, specialised in caring for patients from all over the world. With a team speaking more than 19 languages, the hospital facilitates communication, orientation and care management and is available 24 hours a day, offering a secure and complete service which accompanies the patient through the medical care process.

The hospital is backed by international accreditations such as Joint Commission International, which endorses excellence in medical care, and has been recognised as one of the best hospitals in the world by the American magazine Newsweek. The specialists, trained in prestigious centres, cover a wide range of quality medical and surgical services.

Its specialities include the Ophthalmology Unit, the Urology Unit, the Gynaecology Unit and the Traumatology Unit. Also noteworthy is its Neuro-rehabilitation Unit, which is aligned with the philosophy of the Institute of Neurological Rehabilitation (Irenea). In addition, the hospital is a pioneer in minimally invasive techniques that improve recovery and reduce hospitalisation time.

Vithas Xanit International Hospital also incorporates advanced technologies such as the Da Vinci surgical system and artificial intelligence applied to diagnosis, optimising processes and offering a more personalised treatment.

Vithas has two more hospitals in the province, Vithas Xanit Estepona and Vithas Malaga and seven medical centres in Fuengirola, Torremolinos, Rincon de la Victoria, Malaga, Torre del Mar, Nerja and Gibraltar, offering quality care across the region.

The experience at Vithas Xanit Hospital proves that it is possible to receive advanced, effective medical care in your own language, offering guarantees to those who choose the Costa del Sol to reside or visit.

More information.

Address: Av. de los Argonautas, s/n, 29630 Benalmádena, (Málaga).

Phone: 952 36 71 90

Web: https://vithas.es/centro/vithas-hospital-xanit-internacional/