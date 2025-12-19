Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Apcun and Almijara Bowls Club presidents and members. SUR
Groups gift festive hampers to 60 vulnerable families in Nerja

Apcun and the Almijara Bowls Club raised 5,040 euros for Christmas fare bought in local supermarkets

SUR in English

Nerja

Friday, 19 December 2025, 11:19

The association of community presidents in Nerja, Apcun, and the Almijara Bowls Club, handed over 60 Christmas hampers to local Nerja residents to help celebrate the festive season this week.

The two associations raised 5,040 euros for Christmas fare bought in local supermarkets. The 60 hampers (15 containing halal products) were put together in the Apcun club house and distributed on 11 December via the Nerja town hall social services department.

As well as the Christmas hampers, some 140 kilos and 90 kilos of pet food were donated to APAA (Abandoned Animals Protection Association) and CAS (Costa Animal Society) respectively and 300 hand-made soaps were bought from the Taller de la Amistad group for people with intellectual disabilities.

With the remaining funds the associations have purchased 50-euro vouchers from a local butcher to be handed out in the New Year to help families in January.

The hampers were handed over by presidents of Apcun and the bowls club, David Jiménez Ortega and David Trippas.

