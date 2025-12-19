Farmland in Guadalhorce valley destined to become luxury glamping site

José Rodríguez Cámara Alhaurín de la Torre Friday, 19 December 2025, 11:22 Share

A country estate covering 12,900 square metres in the area known as Las Camaretas near Alhaurín de la Torre in Malaga's Guadalhorce valley is to become a luxury glamping site.

The project, described as "ecological and premium", will have space for 26 guests on a site designed for relaxation, enjoying nature and switching off. Operating under the name Paloverde Luxury Lodges, the project is costing some 450,000 euros and is expected to create ten jobs. Work should take six months.