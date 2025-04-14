Spanish cancer association unveils new HQ in eastern Costa del Sol town

Eugenio Cabezas Nerja Monday, 14 April 2025, 12:54 Compartir

La Asociación Española Contra el Cáncer (the Spanish association against cancer), or AECC, has a new headquarters in Nerja on the eastern Costa del Sol. The new space, at 26 Calle Antonio Millón number 26, "will allow the association to offer a more dignified and efficient care to users, as well as develop a wide variety of activities and support services," according to a statement from Nerja town hall.

Mayor of Nerja José Alberto Armijo, thanked president of the Nerja AECC, Eduardo Rubio ,and all his team "for this significant advance" and highlighted "the importance of this new space for the community".

Armijo went on to say, "The town hall is committed to continue working side by side with the AECC. Our financial support will be greater than on previous occasions, reaching 10,000 euros, to co-finance projects that will undoubtedly benefit all those affected by cancer and their families."

Rubio said that the new space "will allow the association to offer an even closer and more accessible service, adapted to the needs of the patients". He added, "This space is the result of a collective effort and we are convinced that it will make a significant difference in the lives of the people who need it most."

The official opening of the new headquarters will take place on 9 May at 8pm.