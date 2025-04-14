Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Sections

Services

Highlight

Delete
AECC and Nerja town hall representatives outside the new headquarters. SUR
Spanish cancer association unveils new HQ in eastern Costa del Sol town
Health

Spanish cancer association unveils new HQ in eastern Costa del Sol town

The AECC's new premises in Nerja will officially open on 9 May

Eugenio Cabezas

Nerja

Monday, 14 April 2025, 12:54

La Asociación Española Contra el Cáncer (the Spanish association against cancer), or AECC, has a new headquarters in Nerja on the eastern Costa del Sol. The new space, at 26 Calle Antonio Millón number 26, "will allow the association to offer a more dignified and efficient care to users, as well as develop a wide variety of activities and support services," according to a statement from Nerja town hall.

Mayor of Nerja José Alberto Armijo, thanked president of the Nerja AECC, Eduardo Rubio ,and all his team "for this significant advance" and highlighted "the importance of this new space for the community".

Armijo went on to say, "The town hall is committed to continue working side by side with the AECC. Our financial support will be greater than on previous occasions, reaching 10,000 euros, to co-finance projects that will undoubtedly benefit all those affected by cancer and their families."

Rubio said that the new space "will allow the association to offer an even closer and more accessible service, adapted to the needs of the patients". He added, "This space is the result of a collective effort and we are convinced that it will make a significant difference in the lives of the people who need it most."

The official opening of the new headquarters will take place on 9 May at 8pm.

Publicidad

Top 50
  1. 1 Faith meets forecast: Spain's Holy Week on rain watch
  2. 2 Filming for international hit series back on the Costa with Swedish crime drama Fallen
  3. 3 Suspected abuser rams police car in Mijas and injures two Guardia Civil officers
  4. 4 Easter Eden
  5. 5 Piggy bank
  6. 6 Elderly motorcyclist dies after collision in Gibraltar
  7. 7 Popstar Robbie Williams rocks Malaga CF shirt on city visit
  8. 8 La Cala de Mijas Lions to stage Easter bonnet parade at fundraising event
  9. 9 Smart's choice for historic competition - the British skater competing for Spain
  10. 10 Teatro Flamenco Málaga Club: a unique experience of rhythm, dance and 'cante jondo'

Publicidad

Publicidad

Publicidad

Esta funcionalidad es exclusiva para registrados.

Comentar es una ventaja exclusiva para registrados

¿Ya eres registrado?

Inicia sesión
Espacios grises

Reporta un error en esta noticia

* Campos obligatorios

Política de privacidad

surinenglish Spanish cancer association unveils new HQ in eastern Costa del Sol town