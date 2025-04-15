Tourist train starts season in Costa del Sol town

José Rodríguez Cámara Rincón de la Victoria Tuesday, 15 April 2025, 16:53 Compartir

Rincón de la Victoria on the eastern Costa del Sol is starting its tourist train service on Wednesday 16 April. There will be eight stops including the Cueva del Tesoro, La Cala del Moral church, El Cantal, the tourist information office, Lo-Cea, the Roman Villa Antiopa, Casa Fuerte Bezmiliana and Plaza Al-Andalus. The complete tour, provided by a City Sightseeing, allows visitors to enjoy a comprehensive view of the historical and cultural heritage of the town.

Mayor of Rincón de la Victoria, Francisco Salado, said, "This service allows visitors to tour our main heritage sites in a simple and enjoyable way, connecting emblematic points such as the Cueva del Tesoro, Villa Antiopa and Casa Fuerte Bezmiliana on a route that shows the essence of Rincón de la Victoria."

During Holy Week the train will run every day and thereafter it will establish a regular timetable with no service on Tuesdays and Wednesdays. There are different ticket options and combinations with entrance tickets to sights included in more of the options.

Options include a one-hour ride for five euros for adults and four for children; a 24-hour ticket for euros euros for adults and five for children, as well as combinations with tickets to cultural spaces, including the Cueva del Tesoro (10 euros for adults and seven for children); ride plus Villa Antiopa (12 for adults and nine for children) and a complete pack of train, Cave and Villa Antiopa, for 15 adults and 12 euros for children.

The first daily departure will leave the Casa Fuerte Bezmiliana at 10.45am, with regular buses throughout the day, until 5.45pm. The flexible system allows passengers to get on and off at any of the stops, with the idea that each user can organise their journey according to their preferences.