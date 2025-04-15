Stoppage-time disaster sends Malaga CF plummeting towards the drop zone

Daryl Finch Malaga Tuesday, 15 April 2025, 07:50 Compartir

For the second consecutive away match, Malaga CF suffered a crushing late defeat on Monday night, losing 1-0 to Huesca after conceding in the seventh minute of added time. Despite dominating early stages and creating several clear chances, Sergio Pellicer's side were once again punished for their wastefulness in front of goal.

Reverting to three at the back to compensate for Luismi's absence, Malaga controlled the opening exchanges. Their new system unsettled Huesca, who struggled with defensive disorganisation, allowing Juanpe two early chances – one effort striking the post and the other denied by the goalkeeper.

As the first half wore on, Huesca began to settle, though their threat was limited largely to set pieces. David Larrubia and Jokin Gabilondo, meanwhile, also came close to breaking the deadlock, but the visitors' lack of cutting edge kept the score goalless.

Agencia LOF

After the break, Antonio Hidalgo introduced Gerard Valentín for the ineffective Soko, providing Huesca with a much-needed attacking spark. Meanwhile, Pellicer substituted Chupete and Juanpe, both booked, bringing on Izan Merino and Dioni to stabilise his team.

Controversy struck midway through the second half when referee Lax Franco awarded Huesca a penalty for a handball by Nelson. VAR review eventually overturned the decision – the ball had clearly hit the defender’s back – but only after an agonising two-minute delay.

Tired legs

Malaga’s energy faded in the final stages, and although Pellicer introduced fresh legs, including Roko Baturina and Antoñito, the team retreated deeper. Huesca pushed forward, with Einar Galilea forced to clear off the line following a dangerous set piece.

Then just as Malaga looked set to escape with a point, a rare flowing move by Huesca deep into stoppage time culminated in Javi Pérez slotting a cutback from the left past Alfonso Herrero from close range.

The defeat means Malaga have now lost three games in a row and remain just three points above the relegation zone, with a crucial fixture at home against fellow strugglers Eldense looming on Easter Monday.