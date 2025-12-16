Around 30 incidents reported as tail end of Storm Emilia sweeps across Malaga province

Almudena Nogués Malaga Tuesday, 16 December 2025, 11:28 Share

Strong gusts of wind, lightning and heavy rain caused around 30 incidents in Malaga province in the early hours of Tuesday morning. There has been one injury reported so far: a 56-year-old man who was injured after a tree fell in Malaga city.

The emergency services received multiple calls from various parts of the province throughout the night, from midnight until 7am, when the yellow warning for heavy rain and strong winds caused by storm Emilia was deactivated.

The majority of the calls concerned flooding of roads due to pools of water, damage to homes, fallen branches or entire trees and displaced street furniture. Rincón de la Victoria, Malaga city, Antequera, Fuengirola and Mijas were some of the municipalities most affected by the storm.

The strong winds in La Cala de Mijas, where at least four arches of the town's Christmas lights have collapsed, have been particularly striking. According to 112 Andalucía, the gusts of wind also knocked down some of the lights on Calle Juan Carlos I in Antequera.

The incident where a man was injured by a fallen tree took place at 4.30am. The victim was taken to the Hospital Carlos Haya in the city.

The night was intense for the fire brigade and the Local Police, with constant calls to the emergency centre. Other notable incidents include the toppling of a pine tree onto a car on Avenida de la Hacienda in Benalmádena, the detachment of a piece of a building on Calle Portería de Antequera, the fall of several trees on Avenida Isaac Peral in Fuengirola and the collapse of another large tree on Calle Vicente Aleixandre in Malaga. Calle Pacífico also had to be cut off in the early hours of the morning due to the fall of another tree.

Large roads have also been affected, especially by some rockslides, including the A-7001, the MA-3110 in Totalán and the A-343 in Antequera.

According to data collected by Hidrosur, the biggest accumulation of rainfall was recorded in the Axarquia area(47mm in Benamargosa river and Alcaucín, 41.2mm) and in the western Costa del Sol area, with 43.6mm in Ojén in 12 hours.