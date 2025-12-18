Gibraltar Tourist Board welcomes cruise ship AIDAluna on maiden visit

SUR in English Gibraltar Thursday, 18 December 2025, 16:01 Share

Gibraltar's Minister for Equality, Employment, Culture and Tourism, Christian Santos, marked the inaugural call of the Sphinx-class cruise ship AIDAluna with a plaque exchange ceremony held on board the vessel on Wednesday, 17 December. The ship, operated by AIDA Cruises, recently returned to service following a refurbishment programme in dry dock.

In keeping with tradition, Minister Santos presented a commemorative plaque to the ship's captain, Fredrick Boris Becker, to mark AIDAluna's first visit to Gibraltar. In return, the captain presented the Minister with a model of the ship to commemorate the occasion.

AIDAluna is scheduled to return to Gibraltar to spend New Year's Day in port, further reinforcing the Rock's position as an attractive destination within winter Mediterranean cruise itineraries.