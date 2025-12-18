Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Sections

Services

Highlight

Delete
Christian Santos with the ship's captain Frederick Boris Becker. SUR
Tourism

Gibraltar Tourist Board welcomes cruise ship AIDAluna on maiden visit

The Sphinx-class luxury ship will return on New Year's Day, strengthening the Rock's appeal as Mediterranean cruise destination

SUR in English

Gibraltar

Thursday, 18 December 2025, 16:01

Gibraltar's Minister for Equality, Employment, Culture and Tourism, Christian Santos, marked the inaugural call of the Sphinx-class cruise ship AIDAluna with a plaque exchange ceremony held on board the vessel on Wednesday, 17 December. The ship, operated by AIDA Cruises, recently returned to service following a refurbishment programme in dry dock.

In keeping with tradition, Minister Santos presented a commemorative plaque to the ship's captain, Fredrick Boris Becker, to mark AIDAluna's first visit to Gibraltar. In return, the captain presented the Minister with a model of the ship to commemorate the occasion.

AIDAluna is scheduled to return to Gibraltar to spend New Year's Day in port, further reinforcing the Rock's position as an attractive destination within winter Mediterranean cruise itineraries.

Publicidad

Top 50
  1. 1 Mijas tornado leaves at least half a million euros of damage in its wake
  2. 2 Eastern Costa del Sol town hall approves plans for bus station
  3. 3 Larios terminates 400 land lease agreements on eastern Costa del Sol as plans for tourism complex advance
  4. 4 Junta does not rule out second desalination plant for east of Malaga province
  5. 5 Torremolinos to install speed-deterrent radar on stretch of road with high accident rate
  6. 6 Festival favourites announce return to huge Costa del Sol summer music event
  7. 7 Beat Live will bring Craig David, UB40 and Two Door Cinema Club to Marbella Arena next summer
  8. 8 Fuengirola steps up security over the Christmas period
  9. 9 Malaga Marathon sets new records on historic day
  10. 10 East of Malaga village declares tap water safe again

Publicidad

Publicidad

Publicidad

Esta funcionalidad es exclusiva para registrados.

Reporta un error en esta noticia

* Campos obligatorios

Política de privacidad

surinenglish Gibraltar Tourist Board welcomes cruise ship AIDAluna on maiden visit

Gibraltar Tourist Board welcomes cruise ship AIDAluna on maiden visit