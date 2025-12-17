Beat Live will bring Craig David, UB40 and Two Door Cinema Club to Marbella Arena next summer

SUR in English Marbella Wednesday, 17 December 2025, 17:53 Share

This summer, Marbella Arena is stepping up as one of Europe’s hottest open-air music venues, with a new international concert series from Beat Live bringing three huge live shows to the Costa del Sol.

Kicking things off in style is Craig David presents TS5 on Saturday 27th June. The UK star brings his globally acclaimed TS5 show - a high-energy mix of live vocals, DJing and MCing -blending R&B, UK garage, house and feel-good anthems into one massive summer party. From its beginnings as an intimate Miami penthouse set to headlining stages around the world, TS5 has become one of live music’s most in-demand party experiences, and Marbella fans will get the full treatment under the stars at Marbella Arena until 1am.

Craig David.

Next up, reggae royalty UB40 featuring Ali Campbell take over the arena on Thursday 16th July. With more than 70 million records sold worldwide, the band’s catalogue of hits - including Red Red Wine, Kingston Town and (I Can’t Help) Falling in Love With You - guarantees a night of singalong classics and laid-back reggae grooves, alongside tracks from their acclaimed album Unprecedented. Support comes from Reggae Roast ft. Horseman, setting the tone for a feel-good Caribbean-flavoured celebration.

Rounding off this first wave of announcements, Northern Irish indie heroes Two Door Cinema Club headline Friday 10th July as part of the 15th Anniversary Tour for their breakthrough album Tourist History. Expect era-defining indie-electronic anthems like What You Know, Undercover Martyn and Something Good Can Work, plus highlights from a run of Top 10 albums - all delivered with the high-tempo, festival-ready energy that has made them one of the most exciting live bands of the last 15 years.

Two Door Cinema Club.

With limited early-bird allocations expected to sell quickly, pre-sale access and full ticket information for all shows are available now at www.marbellaarena.com and www.beatlive.net.