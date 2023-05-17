'Keeping young people in the village and water management are concerns'

Christopher Cluderay, Eunice Bowles-Roberts and Mario Blancke are long-term residents of the Axarquía village and are all active in the local community

Long-term Alcaucín residents Mario Blancke (Belgium), Eunice Bowles-Roberts (UK) and Christopher Cluderay (UK) are members of a new political party called ‘Somos Alcaucín’ (we are Alcaucín). They are third, eighth and tenth on the party’s list respectively.

Mario is no stranger to local politics and was mayor of Alcaucín from 2015 to 2019 with Ciudadanos. He was also one of the founding members of the now disbanded Save Our Homes Axarquía (SOHA) which formed when the illegal building licence scandal came to light in the early 2000s. Many foreign and Spanish residents, especially in the Alcaucín and neighbouring Viñuela area of the Axarquía, found that they had been victims of the scandal, prompting Mario to campaign for their rights.

Eunice has lived in Alcaucín for 22 years and has long been involved in village life, providing help and support for other foreign residents, especially through an informative newsletter and setting up a support group for carers of people with dementia following her husband’s diagnosis of the condition.

Christopher has lived in Alcaucín since 1995 and is president of AVISA, the Axarquía association of volunteer interpreters. He is also an active member of the Alcaucín Community Associatiom which raises funds for local charities and good causes though sales at its second-hand shop in Puente don Manuel.

They explained to SUR in English that Somos Alcaucín is a new party founded by “a small group of likeminded Spanish and Foreign residents” and is “totally independent of any other political party”.

The trio say that “there has been a culture of stagnation under the present administration. At a time when the future of many villages is under threat, others have taken the initiative to develop tourism and public services in a way that has simply not happened in Alcaucin”.

Like in other villages in the Axarquía, the team highlighted that the need to attract and keep “young people” is a key concern, as are “water management, the elderly and the environment”.