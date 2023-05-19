Bill Anderson has decided to run again this year in order to “generate interest” among the international community, which he says, “is a slow process, especially in a municipality like Mijas with almost 30,000 international residents".

Edinburgh-born Bill Anderson says he is honoured to be presented as number 13 on the candidate list of the Partido Popular (PP) in Mijas. The 61-year-old university lecturer, who has lived in Mijas since 2002, spent many years working as a policy advisor to the UK and then the Scottish governments, and to several local authorities. He has now been working with the PP in Mijas for four years and is convinced that there is no other team with the experience and vision to move Mijas forward.

“I want to continue this process, and make the internationals feel more a part of their chosen home, and to work as a bridge between them and the bureaucratic process,” Anderson told SUR in English.

“The international community has long been seen as a dripping roast: ignored for four years and then come the calls for their votes. I would like to see them using the tremendous potential they have by making demands on their local government, but to do that they need to use their vote. We are net contributors to Mijas and we have a right to expect equal treatment,” he added.

Among the other initiatives he will focus on is the setting up of a department for animal welfare in order to find a way to support the various animal charities financially to acknowledge the work they do.

“This will include a special focus on the Mijas donkeys, and also to get the Hipodromo back into use for the people of Mijas”, Anderson said.