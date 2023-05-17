Linda and David Coughlan have lived in Comares for 17 years, where David has worked in the tourism sector and both have taught English on a voluntary basis

Linda and David Coughlan have lived in Comares for 17 years. Linda, 62, is originally from Manchester and was a welfare rights worker for the Citizens Advice Bureau in the UK while David Coughlan, 63, is originally from Glasgow and was a teacher in the UK.

Since living in Comares, David has worked in the tourism sector and the couple have also been “heavily involved” in teaching English to adults, young people and children on a voluntary basis.

The couple explained to SUR in English that they have decided to stand for the elections as PSOE candidates this year as “Comares has had the same party and the same mayor in power for 40 years.”

They highlight that it is a “a cause for concern” for them and feel that this has led to the administration becoming complacent” and not “consulting with the residents about their needs and wishes”.

Lack of services

"During our time here we have seen the population of the village decline markedly and something needs to be done to attract more people to live here. We have a bank service two mornings a week and if this current decline continues, we will end up without a school or a medical service.”

David and Linda, who are number three and eight on the PSOE list respectively, are also concerned about the lack of other services including public transport. “It is essential. We are one of the few villages of the Axarquía that have no public transport,” they explained.

As residents in the village, David and Linda are also concerned about the number of people who do not actually live there but are on lists as candidates. There are many people who are on the electoral voting list who do not live in Comares but will get to decide what happens in this village,” they highlighted.