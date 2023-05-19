Glen Amison has lived in the village for just over seven years and has got to know like-minded residents by getting involved in language exchanges and other community events and activities

Jennie Rhodes

Glen Amison is originally from Stoke-on-Trent in England and has lived in Canillas de Aceituno for just over seven years. “I love the village, its friendly people and the way of life out here,” Glen told SUR in English.

He is number seven on the village’s PSOE list for the local elections on 28 May. Glen, 70, said that he decided to put his name forward this year as her has “known some of the PSOE team for several years but without knowing their political views,” He went on to say how he met other member of the local party through village life, including language exchanges.

“After a while we realised that we had similar political views and values, and Alvaro and Alejandra asked me if I would stand as a candidate for PSOE in the elections to be a representative for the English-speaking population of foreigners,” He explained, adding “They told me of the things that they wanted to change in the village and so I agreed.”

Better facilities

“There are several things that I would like to see change in the village. For example, I would like to see more encouragement for recycling rubbish with more recycling points available,” Glen explained.

He went on to say, “There needs to be better facilities and entertainment for both the youth and for the senior citizens. I think it's also very important to support local business and tradespeople partly by giving council projects to the locals.”

Finally Glen said that as a keen sportsperson he supports “the promotion new sports facilities including support for existing clubs and the creation of new ones”.