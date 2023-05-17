Mary Page decided to join the party’s list of candidates because she believes that the current mayor has made many changes which have not benefited the town

Originally from Dorset, former teacher Mary Bond Andrews, better known as Mary Page, moved to Estepona from Prague in 2008, and she became a Spanish citizen in 2021. Having had a lifelong interest in politics, she immediately joined the Partido Socialista Obrero Español (PSOE).

In the UK, Mary was a councillor and mayor of the town in Norfolk where she had lived, and she also “unsuccessfully” ran for European Parliament as a Labour candidate.

“My whole life from starting university has revolved around politics and it hasn’t stopped, because I joined PSOE as soon as I arrived in Spain,” Mary explained to SUR in English.

Mary decided to join the party’s list of candidates because she believes that the current mayor, José María Garcia Urbano (PP), has made many “changes without consultation and which have not benefited the town”.

“A town like Estepona will naturally change over time and many changes have been beneficial, but I believe that change must come with consent. One example is the construction of the Mirador, the tall tower which I fear may be the first of many high-rise buildings. Whether I’m elected or not depends on the voters, but I would like to see more transparency and openness in the governance of our town,” she said.