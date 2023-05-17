Andrew Price has lived in the Axarquía village for 23 years and this is the first time he is standing as a candidate in the local elections

Andrew Price is originally from England and has lived in Moclinejo in the Axarquía for 23 years. This is the first time he has been a candidate for the local elections.

Andrew, 84, told SUR in English that he has decided to do so this time as the head of the Partido Popular (PP) list, Antonio Muñoz Anaya, approached him to represent the foreign community in the village if they won and he said he “would”. He is number seven on the party's list.

While Andrew hasn’t helped fellow foreign residents in any official capacity and admits that he doesn’t “dominate the language” he said that he has “passed on” his and other people’s “opinions” to the town hall and that there are a number of foreign residents who are “interested in the welfare of the village”.

Andrew said that he is supporting Muñoz Anaya as he has “done a good job as a previous mayor” (he was mayor during the last legislature from 2015 to 2019) and that it is “time for a change” in the village. Andrew told SUR in English that particular concerns that the party has are related to parking issues and animal welfare.