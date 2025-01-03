The Three Kings deliver the crowning glory of the festive celebrations in Spain

The Three Kings will parade through the streets all over the province of Malaga on Sunday (weather permitting).

Tony Bryant Malaga Friday, 3 January 2025, 09:20 | Updated 09:55h.

This weekend will welcome the crowning glory of the festive season’s celebrations, the eagerly awaited Three Kings parades, which are due to trundle through the streets of towns and cities all over Spain on Sunday 5 January, weather permitting.

Their Majesties from the East and their respective entourages will once again fill the streets with colour in elaborate processions that promise to delight young and old alike. The Three Kings (also known as Magi in other countries) will arrive by land, sea and air to parade through the streets of Malaga city and in towns all over the province, delighting crowds of children who wait in anticipation for the showers of sweets that are rained down on them as the cavalcade passes.

The official parade in Malaga starts at the city hall at 6pm and will continue along Alameda Principal on a route that winds its way to Calle Cortina del Muelle, where Melchior, Gaspar and Balthazar will go on foot to the Plaza del Obispo: here, they make the traditional offerings to baby Jesus on the steps of the cathedral.

In Nerja, the procession departs from the iconic Balcón de Europa at 6pm and pass by some of the town’s most emblematic points; while in Torremolinos, the cavalcade will leave from the town hall at 5.30pm and head to the centre of the town.

A total of 14 floats will accompany the traditional parade in Benalmádena. Eleven thousand kilos of sweets will be distributed during the parade, which begins in the Pueblo at 4.30pm and follows a route through the village and on to Tivoli (7pm). From here, it will continue through Arroyo de la Miel and on to Plaza de la Mezquita (10pm).

The Kings will again arrive in Fuengirola by helicopter, which will arrive at the Ebola sports complex at 4pm. The 25 floats will set off from the El Boquetillo district at 5pm and follow a route to Calle Los Boliches.

Estepona’s parade will start from the town hall at 5pm.

The Three Kings in Gibraltar set off in Main Street at 7pm.

Weather forecast

Some cities and towns in Andalucía, such as Antequera, Marbella and Torremolinos, have already rescheduled their parades for Saturday as the weather forecast is for rain on Sunday. Check with the relevant town hall websites or social media accounts for the latest information to see if the day or time has changed.