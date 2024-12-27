Three Kings parade in Gibraltar will have an area set aside for people with sensory issues

Sections
Friday, 27 December 2024
The annual Three Kings cavalcade in Gibraltar will take place along Main Street on 5 January from 7pm. This year, there is a special cordoned-off 'safe space' outside No. 6 Convent Place for individuals with sensory issues. issues. This area of Main Street is quieter for people with sensory issues as there are various exits/entrances available via Town Range, Governor’s Lane, Convent Ramp and Victualising Office for those that require a quick exit.
People who wish to use this area will be required to present their Disability Information Card to a member of staff upon arrival. Entry will be on a first come, first served basis.
Stands with seats will not be provided; however, persons with mobility issues who require seating should contact the SNDO on: sndo@gibraltar.gov.gi. Or WhatsApp or call on 56003195 by 2 January.
People are advised to take their own earplugs or headphones if they are sensitive to loud music.
