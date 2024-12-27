Three Kings parade in Gibraltar will have an area set aside for people with sensory issues

SUR in English Gibraltar Friday, 27 December 2024, 13:13

The annual Three Kings cavalcade in Gibraltar will take place along Main Street on 5 January from 7pm. This year, there is a special cordoned-off 'safe space' outside No. 6 Convent Place for individuals with sensory issues. issues. This area of Main Street is quieter for people with sensory issues as there are various exits/entrances available via Town Range, Governor’s Lane, Convent Ramp and Victualising Office for those that require a quick exit.

People who wish to use this area will be required to present their Disability Information Card to a member of staff upon arrival. Entry will be on a first come, first served basis.

Stands with seats will not be provided; however, persons with mobility issues who require seating should contact the SNDO on: sndo@gibraltar.gov.gi. Or WhatsApp or call on 56003195 by 2 January.

People are advised to take their own earplugs or headphones if they are sensitive to loud music.