A previous edition of the bicycle event in the municipal sports complex. SUR
Benalmádena invites people of all ages to get into gear for fun cycling event
The Fiesta de la Bicicleta aims to promote the healthy habit of travelling on two wheels and it is celebrating its 40th anniversary

Tony Bryant

Tony Bryant

Benalmádena

Wednesday, 2 April 2025, 13:24

Benalmádena will host the Fiesta de la Bicicleta on Sunday 6 April, an event to promote the healthy habit of travelling on two wheels. This event, now in its 40th year, is one of the oldest leisure initiatives of its kind in the province of Malaga.

Sports councillor Alejandro Carretero said that this is an event where “the competitive aspect is secondary, because it is a recreational event for the whole family”.

Cyclists of all ages are invited to take part in the fun cycle ride, which will offer two routes: a children’s circuit will be located in the municipal sports facility, while adults can enjoy a route from the sports complex and through the streets of Arroyo de la Miel and Benalmádena Costa.

“We expect around a thousand participants in this fun event, where a great atmosphere, costumes, and sport come together, with the main goal being to have a good time,” the councillor said.

As in previous years, prizes supplied by the event’s sponsors will be offered for individuals, families and associations that participate in fancy dress, as well as to the two primary schools with the most participants.

