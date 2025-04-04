Fast-growing Mijas edges closer to a population of 100,000

Lorena Cádiz Mijas. Friday, 4 April 2025, 17:35 Compartir

The rate of population growth in Mijas in recent months suggests that it will soon be one of the few places in Andalucía with a population of over 100,000. And with that will come more council expenditure but also more income from government.

At the end of March this year, there were 97,042 people registered living in the municipality of Mijas, according to latest data from the town hall. This was up from the 92,211 recorded at the start of last year.

The Andalusian president, Juanma Moreno, made this observation on Mijas joining the "select 100,000 club" recently at the opening of a new secondary school in the municipality. The Ana Carmona 'Veleta' school in the Las Lagunas area is one of the largest in Andalucía with space for more than 700 students but its arrival still does not fully meet the need for school places in Mijas.

The Andalusian president recognised that this shortage in Mijas is part of a wider problem in Malaga province, which is suffering a "growth crisis" because public services are not keeping up with the number of people arriving to live.

The Andalusian president spoke of a "thriving, dynamic and solid" municipality and calculated that before the next local election in 2027, Mijas will have joined the other thirteen places in the region with a population over 100,000.

These include the capital cities of the eight provinces in Andalucía as well as Jerez de la Frontera, Marbella, Dos Hermanas, Algeciras and Roquetas de Mar. On the verge of joining the "club" are San Fernando (Cadiz) and Mijas, which would be the third Malaga province municipality on the list.

"Progress and development"

"We are the third municipality in the province, but we don't want to be so only by population and geographical extension, but by progress and development," said the mayor of Mijas, Ana Mata, at the same opening ceremony.

When it gets to 100,000, Mijas will be allowed to have one extra councillor. Money handed out from central government will also increase, as will the grants from the regional government. So, although costs to service a larger population will go up, grant income will as well.