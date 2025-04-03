Costa del Sol town amends urban plan to build more hotels

Eugenio Cabezas Vélez-Málaga Thursday, 3 April 2025, 11:02 Compartir

Vélez-Málaga town hall on the eastern Costa del Sol has approved two changes to its general urban plan (PGOU) to "unblock issues of vital importance for local planning that will result in urban development, development of the agricultural sector and the revitalisation of employment in the town".

The changes allow for hotels to be built in road service areas. The councillor for the area, Celestino Rivas, explained that the town hall is "making a change that will prevent proposals for the construction of this type of building from coming up again and being blocked, because, although there are state and regional regulations in this respect, there was no differentiation at a local level between road service uses and rural areas".

Councillors also approved a planning application submitted by HM Clause Ibérica SAU for the construction of a new greenhouse-style building for the processing of seeds which will act as a fruit and vegetable warehouse in the town.

The company represents more than 200 farmers in El Trapiche and carries out significant research work. According to Rivas the warehouse will "facilitate the important work that they undertake with more than two hundred farmers in our municipality, increasing their coverage with new facilities at the service of the agricultural community, which will contribute to a new employment incubator in the sector".