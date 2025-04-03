Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Sections

Services

Highlight

Delete
Costa del Sol town amends urban plan to build more hotels
Planning

Costa del Sol town amends urban plan to build more hotels

The council has made changes to its PGOU which will allow the construction of more accommodation in road service areas

Eugenio Cabezas

Vélez-Málaga

Thursday, 3 April 2025, 11:02

Vélez-Málaga town hall on the eastern Costa del Sol has approved two changes to its general urban plan (PGOU) to "unblock issues of vital importance for local planning that will result in urban development, development of the agricultural sector and the revitalisation of employment in the town".

The changes allow for hotels to be built in road service areas. The councillor for the area, Celestino Rivas, explained that the town hall is "making a change that will prevent proposals for the construction of this type of building from coming up again and being blocked, because, although there are state and regional regulations in this respect, there was no differentiation at a local level between road service uses and rural areas".

Councillors also approved a planning application submitted by HM Clause Ibérica SAU for the construction of a new greenhouse-style building for the processing of seeds which will act as a fruit and vegetable warehouse in the town.

The company represents more than 200 farmers in El Trapiche and carries out significant research work. According to Rivas the warehouse will "facilitate the important work that they undertake with more than two hundred farmers in our municipality, increasing their coverage with new facilities at the service of the agricultural community, which will contribute to a new employment incubator in the sector".

Publicidad

Top 50
  1. 1 Digital Nomad Visa: a gateway to living and working in Spain
  2. 2 UK nationals in Spain %u2013 advice and information for established, new and future residents
  3. 3 Guidance issued as Costa del Sol residential area faces 10-hour water cut while vital work is carried out
  4. 4 Injured hikers rescued by helicopter after spending night lost on Costa del Sol mountain
  5. 5 Administrator pours cold water on Malaga CF takeover reports
  6. 6 Four affected by smoke inhalation after blaze at popular Costa del Sol restaurant
  7. 7 Minister proposes landmark legislation for a smoking-free generation on the Rock
  8. 8 Torremolinos installs acoustic devices on pedestrian crossings to help the visually impaired
  9. 9 Why is life insurance important for people?
  10. 10 Last-gasp own goal condemns Malaga CF to heartbreaking defeat

Publicidad

Publicidad

Publicidad

Esta funcionalidad es exclusiva para registrados.

Comentar es una ventaja exclusiva para registrados

¿Ya eres registrado?

Inicia sesión
Espacios grises

Reporta un error en esta noticia

* Campos obligatorios

Política de privacidad

surinenglish Costa del Sol town amends urban plan to build more hotels