SUR in English hosts UK nationals in Spain informative event in Marbella

The province of Malaga alone has more than 40,000 British residents and many more are homeowners and live here part of the year, or have recently moved to the Costa del Sol and are looking for advice and support on how to ensure that they comply with residency, tax and visa rules as well as having the right insurance.

British consular services in Spain help British residents and tourists who need assistance and an important part of their work is to inform British nationals on how to avoid problems while they are in Spain. The UK officially left the EU five years ago, which led to changes in some of the rights and obligations of British residents here.

On Friday 4 April SUR in English, in collaboration with British consular services and Marbella town hall, held an informative event at the Palacio de Congresos fair and conference centre in Marbella during which these issues were addressed.

Lucy Gorman, consular regional operations manager for Spain & Andorra, and Malaga vice-consul Miram Pérez addressed a range of issues affecting established, new and future British residents in Spain, from residence permits to welfare.

They were accompanied by Jonathan Sutton (Spanish 'abogado' lawyer and partner – Decotta Law), Diana Lise Pérez Buck (department of institutional relations and sustainability – Allianz Insurance), Bryan Wawman (CEO – Castle Rock International Law & Investments) and Pablo Espejo Vergara (partner in Andalucía – Martínez Echevarría) to address legal matters and questions related to insurance and taxation, among many others.

Crucial expertise

SUR in English editor, Rachel Haynes, welcomed the panel members and audience members before handing over to Remedios Bocanegra, advisor in charge of the Foreigners' Delegation at Marbella town hall, who thanked Lucy Gorman and her team, saying that “their expertise is crucial in ensuring Brits can adapt to life here with highest level of security and confidence". She also thanked SUR in English for organising the event. “I wish you all a useful and productive session," Bocanegra concluded.

Rachel introduced Lucy Gorman who started by explaining that there are eight British consulate teams in Spain; in Malaga, Madrid, Barcelona, Alicante, Palma, Ibiza, Tenerife and Las Palmas who provide assistance to British nationals living or visiting the country. Key areas of work include providing support and advice on what to do if a family member passes away while here, offering support and advice if a Brion is involved in a road traffic accident and requires hospitalisation with complex needs, cases of domestic violence, assault and welfare matters.

They also work closely with Spanish authorities through major incidents including natural disasters and a major focus of their work this year is related to the ETA system for non-UK citizens travelling to the country which was introduced on 2 April and the EEA (Entrance and Exit System) which will apply to UK nationals visiting Spain who do not have legal residency documents. A key message from the British Embassy in Madrid is a plea to all British nationals who are resident in Spain but who do not yet have a TIE to apply for one as soon as possible as this will cause problems when leaving and entering Spain once the EES is introduced in autumn this year.

Case study

Miriam Pérez Martín, Vice Consul at the British Consulate in Malaga, which covers Andalucía, Melilla and Ceuta, explained that her team can provide “tailored assistance depending on consent and vulnerability” but pointed out that they cannot help people without their explicit consent. “Sometimes the person doesn’t want to be helped,” she added. But stressed that “consular officers will explain the steps and what we can and cannot do” in different situations.

She went on to describe a case study of an elderly lady who has lived in a rural area of Malaga province for 20 years but was not registered on the town hall’s Padrón (register). The lady’s husband had died 10 years beforehand and now the lady had aged and was becoming increasingly frail and vulnerable. Pérez Martín explained how the consulate can step in and help, ensuring that both the relevant Spanish and UK authorities are made aware of the situation and that Mrs Jones received the help and support she needed.

The key message from the case study, the Vice Consul pointed out, are to register on the Padrón, have legal residency in Spain to be able to access Spanish public services, the importance of keeping UK governmental departments such as Work and Pensions (the DWP) and the Department of Health up to date. The language barrier and understanding, or having a team of experts who understand Spanish bureaucracy for you. “We are able to signpost people to accountants, lawyers etc. We can help people. We also help Spanish professionals to understand the needs of British people,” she concluded.

Panel discussion

Lucy Gorman was then joined by Jonathan Sutton (Spanish 'abogado' lawyer and partner – Decotta Law), Diana Lise Pérez Buck (department of institutional relations and sustainability – Allianz Insurance), Bryan Wawman (CEO – Castle Rock International Law & Investments) and Pablo Espejo Vergara (partner in Andalucía – Martínez Echevarría) for a panel discussion chaired by Rachel Haynes.

The first question the panel addressed was: what are the most common things that UK nationals living, or thinking about living in Spain, should be doing to plan for the future?

Diana Lise Pérez Buck from Allianz replied, “We have a motto, we secure your future” and explained that the firm advises people to check their insurance policies to make sure they are still “appropriate” as people’s situations change. “Do an audit of your insurance coverage,” she advised.

Jonathan Sutton from Decotta Law said that there isn’t one particular thing he would advise, but a range. “We get involved from the beginning with people when they are buying a house. You can’t just move here and buy a house. It’s surprising how many people unaware about things like residency,” he said and added that he company provides a check list for people moving here that includes things like registering on the Padrón, making a will, registering with the tax office etc.

Pablo Espejo Vergara from Martínez Echevarría advised British nationals to think about which country’s law they want to be applicable to their Will and to get legal advice about the assets they have both in Spain and the UK. “It’s easy to do with a lawyer,” he stressed.

Lucy Gorman reiterated the importance of getting “the basics right”, i.e residency, TIE and having a valid British passport: “Even if you’re not planning on travelling it is actually really important to keep it valid as it can help to access services you are entitled to in Spain,” she explained.

Bryan Wawman, CEO of Castle Rock International Law & Investments, explained the importance of knowing about releasing equity from properties in order to enjoy retirement on the Costa del Sol.

Post-Brexit Spain

The panel then moved on to the post-Brexit world and how the situation has changed for Brits who have lived in Spain for a long time, those who have moved here since Brexit and anyone who is still considering the move.

Pablo Espejo Vergara pointed out that the status of UK citizens has changed and that although they now need a visa to live and work here, there are different types of visas depending on finances, including work, golden, non-lucrative, student and digital nomad.

Jonathan Sutton said that there are many people who still haven’t registered, despite having lived in Spain a long time. “Anyone in that position should get together all the documentation they have. Even bank statements that show visits to supermarkets can prove you have been living here since December 2020,” he said.

Diana Lise Pérez Buck advised setting up “a network of trusted advisors, people who really understand you and speak your language.” She said that at Allianz there are experts who are also expats who are “able to bridge the two realities “ and provide “information on policies and products in English”.

Lucy Gorman stressed the importance of trying to learn some Spanish: “We see a lot of British people who speak none or very little and we see people who become vulnerable due to the language barrier. It’s really fundamental, sign up to some classes, it will help in the long run,” she said, adding “We are in Spain”.

Conclusions

Summing up the messages from the panel discussion, Bryan Wawman said, “We can turn around a lot of people’s lives. Enjoy life in the sun.” The key message from Diana Lise Pérez Buck was to “check on your insurance situation”, while Jonathan Sutton said, “Don’t put things off: the Padrón, residency, driving licence – get it done and tick it off as you’re doing it.”

Pablo Espejo Vergara concluded that from December 2020 to autumn 2025 Britons in Spain are “facing reality” and a “fundamental shift” post Brexit. However, his advice was, “Make sure you get proper advice from a pro. Stay organised and calm.”

There was an opportunity for members of the audience to ask the panel members questions before Rachel thanked the panel members, Marbella town hall, and the British Consulate, before ending the session.