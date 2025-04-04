Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Sections

Services

Highlight

Delete
Work on the new parking spaces under way on Paseo Marítimo. SUR
Fuengirola continues to roll out its municipal parking plan with more spaces on seafront
Parking

Fuengirola continues to roll out its municipal parking plan with more spaces on seafront

Infrastructure councillor José Sánchez said that more than 300 new parking spaces have been created during the current mandate

Tony Bryant

Tony Bryant

Fuengirola

Friday, 4 April 2025, 08:14

Fuengirola town hall is creating fifteen new parking spaces on Paseo Marítimo, at the junction of Calle Juan Sebastián Elcano, as part of a new initiative included in the municipal parking plan. These spaces, which the council say will be ready within the next week, are in addition to the eight that were recently completed on the seafront road at the junction Calle Marconi.

Infrastructure councillor José Sánchez, who visited the area on Thursday, said that more than 300 new parking spaces have been created during the current mandate. Sánchez explained that the town hall has been able to make use of part of the pavement area that is “very wide and practically unused”, although he stressed that it will “fully respects the passage of pedestrians”.

"We are in an important area in terms of traffic and a high-pressure area when it comes to parking, because there is a great deal of tourist and commercial activity in this part of town. Whenever we identify a potential parking plot, we make use of it because we understand it is a necessity for our municipality, and little by little, we are addressing this issue," the councillor said.

Publicidad

Top 50
  1. 1 Guidance issued as Costa del Sol residential area faces 10-hour water cut while vital work is carried out
  2. 2 Digital Nomad Visa: a gateway to living and working in Spain
  3. 3 Four affected by smoke inhalation after blaze at popular Costa del Sol restaurant
  4. 4 Injured hikers rescued by helicopter after spending night lost on Costa del Sol mountain
  5. 5 Costa del Sol town amends urban plan to build more hotels
  6. 6 Benalmádena invites people of all ages to get into gear for fun cycling event
  7. 7 Why is life insurance important for people?
  8. 8 How to evict the squatters from your property
  9. 9 The canines that provide support at a Costa del Sol hospital
  10. 10 Spanish tennis veteran Albert Ramos calls time on his career

Publicidad

Publicidad

Publicidad

Esta funcionalidad es exclusiva para registrados.

Comentar es una ventaja exclusiva para registrados

¿Ya eres registrado?

Inicia sesión
Espacios grises

Reporta un error en esta noticia

* Campos obligatorios

Política de privacidad

surinenglish Fuengirola continues to roll out its municipal parking plan with more spaces on seafront