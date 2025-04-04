Fuengirola continues to roll out its municipal parking plan with more spaces on seafront

Tony Bryant Fuengirola Friday, 4 April 2025, 08:14 Compartir

Fuengirola town hall is creating fifteen new parking spaces on Paseo Marítimo, at the junction of Calle Juan Sebastián Elcano, as part of a new initiative included in the municipal parking plan. These spaces, which the council say will be ready within the next week, are in addition to the eight that were recently completed on the seafront road at the junction Calle Marconi.

Infrastructure councillor José Sánchez, who visited the area on Thursday, said that more than 300 new parking spaces have been created during the current mandate. Sánchez explained that the town hall has been able to make use of part of the pavement area that is “very wide and practically unused”, although he stressed that it will “fully respects the passage of pedestrians”.

"We are in an important area in terms of traffic and a high-pressure area when it comes to parking, because there is a great deal of tourist and commercial activity in this part of town. Whenever we identify a potential parking plot, we make use of it because we understand it is a necessity for our municipality, and little by little, we are addressing this issue," the councillor said.