Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Sections

Services

Highlight

Delete
Technicians analysing the state of the interior of the bullring. SUR
Fate of Benalmádena bullring to be decided by new technical report
Planning

Fate of Benalmádena bullring to be decided by new technical report

The facility was forced to close in 2010 due to its state of disrepair. But now a local bullfighting association wants to see it brought back to life

Lorena Cádiz

Benalmádena

Friday, 4 April 2025, 12:25

Benalmádena town hall, residents and a local bullfighting association are all eagerly awaiting the results of a new technical report that will determine the state and fate of the old bullring.

The facility, which was built during the tourism boom of the 1960s, has been shut for 15 years. Situated at the entrance to Benalmádena Pueblo, its well-preserved exterior deceives locals and visitors, while the inside hides a state of deterioration. Only after the report is issued will the municipal authority - owner of the bullring - decide its future.

The bullring was closed in 2010 after the municipal architect signed off a report in which it was determined that the building was in a state of urban ruin. Now, 15 years on, technicians from Malaga's provincial authority will repeat the assessment, to a large degree responding to the appeal of the bullfighting association, which disagrees with the status given to the facility.

Aficionados believe that the site can be used for multiple purposes after a full restoration. However, the new report might declare a state of advanced deterioration, which would require the demolition and the construction of the facility anew and, therefore, massively affect the cost.

For now, the town hall has not yet announced what its intentions are regarding the building. Everybody agrees that staging bullfights will be difficult but the cultural association maintains that the space could be used for multiple purposes, including the training of young bullfighters.

Publicidad

Top 50
  1. 1 Guidance issued as Costa del Sol residential area faces 10-hour water cut while vital work is carried out
  2. 2 Digital Nomad Visa: a gateway to living and working in Spain
  3. 3 Four affected by smoke inhalation after blaze at popular Costa del Sol restaurant
  4. 4 Injured hikers rescued by helicopter after spending night lost on Costa del Sol mountain
  5. 5 Costa del Sol town amends urban plan to build more hotels
  6. 6 Benalmádena invites people of all ages to get into gear for fun cycling event
  7. 7 How to evict the squatters from your property
  8. 8 The canines that provide support at a Costa del Sol hospital
  9. 9 Spanish tennis veteran Albert Ramos calls time on his career
  10. 10 Carsol Ocasión expands with new facilities and a proven formula for success

Publicidad

Publicidad

Publicidad

Esta funcionalidad es exclusiva para registrados.

Comentar es una ventaja exclusiva para registrados

¿Ya eres registrado?

Inicia sesión
Espacios grises

Reporta un error en esta noticia

* Campos obligatorios

Política de privacidad

surinenglish Fate of Benalmádena bullring to be decided by new technical report