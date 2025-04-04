Fate of Benalmádena bullring to be decided by new technical report

Lorena Cádiz Benalmádena Friday, 4 April 2025, 12:25 Compartir

Benalmádena town hall, residents and a local bullfighting association are all eagerly awaiting the results of a new technical report that will determine the state and fate of the old bullring.

The facility, which was built during the tourism boom of the 1960s, has been shut for 15 years. Situated at the entrance to Benalmádena Pueblo, its well-preserved exterior deceives locals and visitors, while the inside hides a state of deterioration. Only after the report is issued will the municipal authority - owner of the bullring - decide its future.

The bullring was closed in 2010 after the municipal architect signed off a report in which it was determined that the building was in a state of urban ruin. Now, 15 years on, technicians from Malaga's provincial authority will repeat the assessment, to a large degree responding to the appeal of the bullfighting association, which disagrees with the status given to the facility.

Aficionados believe that the site can be used for multiple purposes after a full restoration. However, the new report might declare a state of advanced deterioration, which would require the demolition and the construction of the facility anew and, therefore, massively affect the cost.

For now, the town hall has not yet announced what its intentions are regarding the building. Everybody agrees that staging bullfights will be difficult but the cultural association maintains that the space could be used for multiple purposes, including the training of young bullfighters.