How to evict the squatters from your property

SUR in English Málaga Wednesday, 2 April 2025, 09:28 Compartir

The constant increase in house prices over recent years, together with legal modifications, have led to the proliferation of the phenomenon known as squatters. It is easy to explain: For example, somebody who has his or her habitual residence in the UK, owns a property in Spain and only visits during the summer months. The rest of the year the property remains unoccupied, and this is taken advantage of by strangers who will occupy the property.

Once the property is occupied, the owner is astonished to find that it is practically impossible to repossess the property quickly. Sometimes desperation leads to the decision to change the locks to the property, which can be a criminal offence in Spain, leading to the paradoxical situation that the occupant continues to enjoy the property illegally and the legitimate owner can be convicted by a court.

However, there are legal mechanisms that can be used by the owners, always with the assistance of a lawyer, which can facilitate a quick recovery of the property.

At De Cotta Law we can help you in this type of situation, giving you the expert legal advice you need and providing the legal tools to evict the squatters from your property. If you find yourself in any of the situations described above, please do not hesitate to contact us at info@decottalaw.net or calling one of our offices.

More information:

Phone. +34 952 931 781

Web: https://decottalaw.com/

Mail: info@decottalaw.net