Guidance issued as Costa del Sol residential area faces 10-hour water cut while vital work is carried out

Worker cleaning a water storage tank in Vélez-Málaga. SUR
Around 4,000 homes will be affected from 5am to 3pm on Thursday 3 April as workers perform important maintenance tasks on a storage tank

Eugenio Cabezas

Vélez-Málaga

Wednesday, 2 April 2025, 17:54

Residents of the Caleta del Sol residential area in Caleta de Vélez (Vélez-Málaga) on the eastern Costa del Sol will be without water on Thursday 3 April from 5am to 3pm as work is carried out to clean a water storage tank.

As reported by the public water company, Aqualia, in a statement, cleaning the municipal supply tank is necessary to guarantee the quality of the water supplied to the population in an area where more than 4,000 people live. The work is "carefully planned to comply with the health plan," Aqualia explained.

This work is being carried out in three phases. The first phase involves cleaning with pressurised water to remove solids from the walls and floor. Then valves, manhole covers, pipes and other parts of the tank will be checked and repaired if necessary, taking advantage of the fact that the tank is empty. Finally, the inside of the tank will be disinfected and the quality of the water is checked before the water supply is restored.

Aqualia has advised residents to ensure that no taps are left running during the hours when the supply is suspended to avoid unnecessary water loss, and to avoid using electrical appliances such as washing machines and dishwashers to prevent damage to the internal parts during the time the supply will be cut.

Once the service has been restored, it is recommended that the water be left to run for a few minutes to avoid possible impurities. For any queries customers can call Aqualia's free 24-hour telephone number: 900 814 483.

