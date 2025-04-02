Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

The Sierra Almijara mountains in Nerja where the two hikers got lost. E. Cabezas
Injured hikers rescued by helicopter after spending night lost on Costa del Sol mountain
The 74 and 75-year-old married couple managed to call the 112 emergency number after the man was unable to walk having suffered a fall

Eugenio Cabezas

Nerja

Wednesday, 2 April 2025, 12:35

A married couple aged 74 and 75 have been rescued after getting lost and spending the night on a mountain in the Sierra Almijara de Nerja natural park in Nerja on the eastern Costa del Sol, as reported by the 112 Andalucía emergency service.

Just before 8am on Tuesday 1 April the 112 emergency telephone number received a distress call from a woman who explained that she and her husband had got lost on a mountain in Nerja, which they had climbed after following the course of the Chíllar river. She reported that they had spent the whole night on the mountain as her husband had suffered a fall and was unable to walk.

The Guardia Civil was immediately alerted, which in turn activated the mountain rescue and intervention team (GREIM), the 061 health emergency centre, the Local Police and Nerja's Civil Protection team.

The GREIM sent a helicopter to the area and, after locating the hikers, evacuated them to a meeting point where the ambulance team treated their injuries. The 75-year-old man was taken to the Hospital Comarcal de la Axarquía in Torre del Mar while the woman did not need to be admitted to hospital.

