Malaga's Chupete and Juanpe react to a missed chance. Ñito Salas
Painful defeat sees Malaga CF plunge into relegation trouble
Football

Painful defeat sees Malaga CF plunge into relegation trouble

Sergio Pellicer’s side now sit just three points above the drop zone after a disjointed, error-strewn performance in the Sunday evening Andalusian derby against Cordoba

Daryl Finch

Daryl Finch

Malaga

Sunday, 6 April 2025, 22:25

Malaga CF's hopes of securing their league status took a huge blow on Sunday as they suffered a painful 1–0 defeat at home to Cordoba, leaving them perilously close to the relegation zone with only a handful of matches remaining.

In a matchday where direct rivals had already claimed crucial wins, Malaga failed to deliver, exposing once again the major shortcomings that have plagued them all season.

Coach Sergio Pellicer made several changes to his starting eleven, leaving out Nelson Montes and Antoñito and keeping Dioni on the bench. As a result, his side began brightly, pressing Cordoba high up the field.

However, an early injury to Luismi, who was forced off after a strong challenge, disrupted the home side’s rhythm. Despite a couple of early half-chances, including a dangerous counter-attack wasted by Kevin and two offside calls nullifying further opportunities, Malaga’s lack of precision in the final third proved to be their undoing.

The referee’s controversial decision to halt a Malaga counter-attack just before half-time earned a deafening chorus of boos from the home fans, highlighting the growing frustration inside La Rosaleda.

A poor goal to concede

The second half brought no reprieve. Pellicer introduced Yanis Rahmani, but before Malaga could settle, Jacobo’s free-kick handed the visitors a precious lead. Malaga goalkeeper Alfonso Herrero failed to react adequately as the ball crept in after an awkward bounce.

From that moment, Malaga struggled to impose themselves, their undeniable effort undermined by disorganisation, frequent turnovers and a chronic lack of cutting edge in attack.

Desperation set in as Pellicer turned to Dioni and Aarón Ochoa, but the chances created, including a close-range effort from Dioni saved by the Cordoba goalkeeper, were squandered.

Cordoba even had a second goal ruled out for offside, while Malaga could only muster half-hearted attacks that fizzled out.

By the final whistle, the home side were left staring into the abyss, now just three points above the relegation places with eight games left to play.

