Panoramic view of Vélez-Málaga and its coastal areas which include Torre del Mar, Caleta, Mezquitilla and Lagos. E. Cabezas
Fibre optic network extended across eastern Costa del Sol
Technology

Fibre optic network extended across eastern Costa del Sol

Residents will now be able to enjoy a much faster, more stable and efficient internet connection

Eugenio Cabezas

Vélez-Málaga

Tuesday, 8 April 2025, 11:49

A new fibre optic network has been installed in the last week in different parts of Vélez-Málaga on the eastern Costa del Sol. The technology has now reached Los Íberos, Mezquitilla, Lagos and Los Puertas.

After years of suffering from very slow connections and even areas where there was no coverage, thanks to the company Jetnet these villages, which form part of the municipality of Vélez-Málaga, now have fibre optic connections in their homes and commercial premises.

In May 2022 the service reached Cajiz, which is home to 800 residents, in October 2024 it did the same in Triana, with a thousand residents. In March 2025 it reached Los Puertas, a small hamlet located between Cajiz and Almayate. Last week it reached Mezquitilla and Lagos and on Monday 7 April the town hall's new technologies department announced that fibre optics had been installed in Los Íberos, allowing access to all residents of the area to a high speed internet.

The coastal areas, which total 630 residents, are now receiving the service for the first time thanks to the company Jetnet, which has already implemented fibre optics in Cajiz, Triana and Los Puertas.

"It is indisputable that the arrival of fibre optics has a direct impact on people's well-being. Residents will now be able to enjoy a much faster, more stable and efficient internet connection, which will make it easier to carry out everyday tasks such as distance learning, service management and communication in general," said the councillor for the area, David Segura.

He went on to say that "in the economic sphere, this advance will open new doors for local businesses and entrepreneurs, allowing the expansion of their businesses, the attraction of new projects and even job creation".

