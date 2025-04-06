Carla Bernat conquers Augusta to make Spanish golfing history

Bernat lifts the trophy at Augusta on Saturday.

Óscar Bellot Madrid Sunday, 6 April 2025, 21:01

Carla Bernat Escuder has become the first Spanish woman to win the Augusta National Women's Amateur, cementing her place alongside the country's golfing legends.

The 21-year-old from Castellón carded a final-round 68 to claim the prestigious amateur title on Saturday, finishing 12 under par and edging out American Asterisk Talley by a single shot.

Bernat's composed performance in Georgia (USA) included six birdies and two bogeys, allowing her to outpace Talley and England's Lottie Woad, who finished third.

Fellow Spaniards Andrea Revuelta and Carolina López-Chacarra also impressed, finishing fourth and ninth, respectively.

A breakthrough moment

It was third time lucky for Bernat, who had competed twice before at Augusta. "I played really well. It's incredible... I feel like I'm on the moon," she said afterwards.

A student at Kansas State University, Bernat had to qualify for Augusta by finishing among the top 30 at the Champions Retreat course.

"I knew the tournament really started from the 10th hole but my assistant coach kept me very calm," she added.

Starting Saturday one shot behind the leaders, she surged ahead after birdies on the eighth and ninth holes and never looked back.

Although she didn't receive the famous green jacket, reserved for the winner of next week's professional event, Bernat's name now stands proudly among Spain's finest golfing achievements.