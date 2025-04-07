Torremolinos shines spotlight on its international community

Tony Bryant Torremolinos Monday, 7 April 2025, 12:54 Compartir

Hundreds of residents and visitors enjoyed the break in the inclement weather in Torremolinos on Saturday and Sunday, when the town hosted its Jornadas del Residentes residents' days, a festival organised to strengthen ties and promote coexistence between people residing in Torremolinos. Formerly known as foreign residents' day, the event was originally scheduled to take place from Friday 4 until Sunday 6 April, but due to the heavy rain that arrived on the coast at the end of last week, the town hall decided to cancel Friday’s activities.

The event eventually got going on Saturday, when the town’s mayor, Margarita del Cid, officially opened the proceedings in Plaza del Remo (La Carihuela), which she said was "part of the idiosyncrasy of Torremolinos". The square was divided in to two areas: one for a crafts fair, and the other for food stalls and almost 30 live performances, during which the 20 participating countries showcased their idiosyncrasies, folklore and cuisine.

Numerous associations and groups participated in the fair, including those representing Venezuela, Ireland, China, México, Cuba, Argentina, Pain and Germany, among others.