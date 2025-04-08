UK and Gibraltar ministers hold virtual meeting to advance EU treaty talks

SUR in English Gibraltar Tuesday, 8 April 2025, 09:36 Compartir

The deputy chief minister of Gibraltar, Dr. Joseph Garcia, held a virtual meeting yesterday with Stephen Doughty MP, the UK’s minister of state for Europe, North America, and the Overseas Territories, to discuss ongoing work toward an EU-UK treaty concerning Gibraltar.

The meeting, which took place via video conference, marked the latest in a series of engagements between the two ministers, who have worked closely together in various roles over recent years.

During the discussion, Dr. Garcia and minister Doughty co-chaired the No-Negotiated Outcome (NNO) Board, reaffirming the strong collaboration between the UK and Gibraltar. While both governments remain firmly committed to securing a treaty with the European Union that benefits Gibraltar, they are also maintaining parallel efforts to prepare for all potential outcomes.

“It was a pleasure to reconnect with minister Doughty to co-chair the No-negotiated Outcome Board,” said Dr. Garcia. “The UK and Gibraltar are resolutely committed to reaching an EU-UK treaty, but we are also working together to review contingency planning.”

The meeting underscores the shared approach between Gibraltar and the UK as negotiations continue and preparations are made for various scenarios.